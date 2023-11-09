How father of Mzbel's 10-year-old son reacted to the 'no God' comment

Ghanaian songstress and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has disclosed that the father of her 10-year-old child who made a 'no God' was not happy with the remark.

According to her, when the explosive interview went viral, some individuals who are close to her son’s father sent some aspect of the footage to him, and after watching, he became upset.



The Ghanaian musician disclosed that her son’s father is a staunch Christian who embarks on evangelism sometimes to share the word of God with people hence he was disappointed in his son’s claims about God.



“I would not say the interview has put me into trouble but his father was not happy. Because he is a staunch Christian who preaches, he was really worried.



“Some people sent him the excerpt of the video so he was very upset but when I showed him the whole interview his reaction was indifferent. He did not make any comment though,” he said in an interview with OBI TV during a discussion about her son’s ‘there is no God’ comment that has triggered numerous reactions from the public.



When she was asked to disclose the identity of her son’s father, she responded, “Yes, he is a man of God, that is what people call him. He is called Bro. Emma but if you want to know more about him, go to my son’s school to find out.”

Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



The comment has been met with vehement criticisms by the general public for speaking against God.



Watch the video below







SB/BB