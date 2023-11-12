How friends, family broke down in tears when a popular Nigerian chef announced her pregnancy

Many internet users could not hold their tears when Diary of a Kitchen Lover, a popular Nigerian chef, dropped a video announcing her pregnancy and baby's arrival.

Chef Tolani, who, according to reports, battled infertility amidst social media trolls, for some years.



The food blogger in an 11-minute video, posted on her Instagram page, expressed her deep gratitude for the arrival of her daughter, Tifeoluwa Faiza Osikoya.



According to her, heaven has finally smiled on her, adding that it was her turn to embrace motherhood after years of waiting and trusting in God.



"Chef T is a mum. Little Chef T is here, and she’s perfect! God has given me the best gift yet; The gift of motherhood, the gift to be called a mother and her daddy a father, The gift to experience what it’s like to be called a mother in my lifetime. He has done all of this in his own time!



"Heaven smiled on me this time and said it’s your turn, my child; I will give you nothing but the best. Please rejoice with me and my family.



"Dear God, I am here to say one prayer, the waiting years are the darkest for every woman, please make it easy and not make them wait for too long. Please smile down on every woman who wishes for the blessing of a child.

"My story is one that will always be a testimony but in all, I say Alhamdulillah," her post read.



Watch the video below:









OGB