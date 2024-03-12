How frustration, life struggles forced Nollywood's Rita Dominic to quit acting in 2001

Popular Nigerian actress Rita Dominic has disclosed why she quit acting in 2001/2002 after her mother died.

According to her, she went through turbulence and frustration, which made life very difficult for her.



She said that she was struggling to find a place to sleep and ended up sharing one room with four people.



She revealed that she lost some friends who she thought would support her in difficult times.



Speaking at the Women of Valour programme organized by Nana Aba Anamoah and monitored by GhanaWeb, Rita Dominic stated that the “dark period” in her career forced her to quit acting in 2001.



"When my mother died, my siblings managed to move back to the UK and I was now all alone in Nigeria. I found myself losing faith in the slow growth of Nollywood. Waiting months between jobs felt like an eternity. And then I lost some friends I considered family. It was just a very turbulent time in my life. I don't want to dwell too much on that dark period, but it led me to hit rock bottom in Lagos.

“I became homeless. I was squatting with people for a stretch. during that process, I put my dream on hold. Many of you don't know, but in 2001 and 2002, I stopped acting. I moved to London because it was a very dark period in my life,” she said.



SB/OGB