How is a married woman supposed to dress? - Fella Makafui asks critics

Actress, Fella Makafui

Actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has the blessing of her husband, Medikal, to publicly wear any outfit she deems fit, whether a sheer dress or a wild look that puts her curvy body on display.

Fella has constantly received backlash from a section of Ghanaians who believe her wardrobe does not befit a married woman who has a child.



In a clap back, the actress argued that there is no dress code or manual that specifies outfits meant for married women.



Fella Makafui in a May 2023 interview with blogger Zionfelix, announced that she loves to show off her beautiful body and cares less if her sassiness upsets anyone.



"How is a married woman supposed to dress? I am trying to ask the people that are saying this, how is a married woman supposed to dress? Is there any book or a tradition that states that married women should dress, behave or dress in a certain anyway? There is nothing like that.



"I don't see anything wrong with what I wear. I have a nice body and am proud of that. That was what I felt like wearing that day...in fact, my husband advised me to go out like that," she said.

Fella Makafui and Medikal tied the knot back in March 2020 and have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











OPD/BB