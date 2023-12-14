How much I sold my Rolex watch for is not your business! - Sonnie Badu to critics

Popular Ghanaian musician, Sonnie Badu, has responded to calls from some Ghanaians to disclose the exact amount he sold his Rolex watch that helped him fund his Rhythms of Africa concert.

He stated that it is not right for some people to question his claims about selling his Rolex watch to fund his concert which has generated controversy in the public domain.



The gospel artiste chided individuals who were calling on him to make the amount he sold his Rolex watch for known, adding that it would not make any difference about his concert.



Speaking in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Sonnie Badu asked those asking about the Rolex watch he sold to mind their business and focus on themselves.



“That [the amount he sold his Rolex watch] is not their business, I don’t need to go into that and I will not do that. Why should I say it was worth $25,000 and then we sold it for this amount? That is not their business. The most important thing is the concert is done."



He further blamed the media for the controversy surrounding his Rolex watch comment.



"The interviewer asked about the ups and downs I encountered with the concert and I said I had to sell my Rolex watch to support the event. The media took the ‘I sold my Rolex watch’ aspect and publicized it,” he said.

Sonnie Badu was criticized when he said that he had to sell his luxurious Rolex watch to fund his Rhythms of Africa concert.



After he clarified that the amount he generated from selling his Rolex watch did not fund the entire event, some individuals called on him to disclose the exact amount he sold the watch, which he disagreed with.







SB/BB