How our song, prayer resuscitated a dying child – Daughters of Glorious Jesus recount

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, a gospel music group consisting three women, have proclaimed the goodness of God and the miracles He’s done, including reviving a child who nearly died in their presence.

Giving a testimony on ‘Restoration With Stacy’, Cynthia, leader of the group recounted that child’s condition elicited emotions but through prayers, the innocent baby was healed.



“We had gone for a program at Takoradi and were returning in a public transport. Few metres to Cape Coast, a child became unconscious. The mother who was seated in front of us started crying profusely,” she narrated. “The three of us held the child and prayed for him. He then started sneezing and came back to life."



“Through our music, God has healed the sick, given hope to many. So the things we say in our songs are things we bear witness to. We are aware of God’s power so we shall continue to worship him wholeheartedly.”

The group made up of Cynthia Agyare Appiadu, Monica Owusu Ansah and Edna Agyare Sarpong marked thirty years in music last year.



Aside performances and donations to climax the celebration, they released an autobiography titled ‘Our Story’. It chronicles the lives of the singers, their challenges, failed promises and triumphs in their career.





