How popular Ghanaian Archbishop celebrated wife on Valentine's Day

Charles Agyinasare Val.png Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and wife. Photo via Facebook

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian preacher and founder of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has taken to Facebook to confess his undying love to his wife, Vivian Sena Agyinasare.

The long-awaited Valentine's Day which is marked each year on February 14 is once again here and many are those who are flaunting their partners amidst a presentation of gifts.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and his wife who have been married for 37 years have marked this year's Val's Day in style with a photo that proves they are young at heart.

The viral image published on the Archbishop's official Facebook page captured his wife seated on his lap in a matching outfit with his arms wrapped around her like a shield.

The preacher's love message to his spouse read: "Happy Valentine’s Day, Honey!"

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
