How’s NPP’s letter to UTV a crime? - Omanhene Kwabena Asante fires critics

Media personality, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, has criticized some members of the public for condemning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for sending a letter to the management of United Television (UTV) to request reforms in the content of the United Showbiz program, aimed at ensuring fairness in the submissions of panelists.

He indicated that there is nothing wrong with the letter sent to the management of UTV to reform the UnitedShowbiz program because the party has the right to take such actions if it deems it fit provided it does not breach any regulations.



The media personality castigated Kwame A Plus for tearing the letter issued by the NPP to the station management and described his actions as not worthy of a person of his caliber both in the media and the political space.



“If the NPP writes a letter to the UTV to reform the content of the show because they believe there is a digression from the primary motive, is it a crime or taboo?



"I’m learning that a panel member on that show picked the NPP letter that was written to UTV and tore it apart on live TV. And as we speak from my checks there is no apology from the management of UTV to the NPP,” he said.



Omanhene Kwabena Asante called on the management of UTV to apologize for the unethical actions of A Plus for tearing the letter by the NPP on Live TV because it does not augur well for the media profession.



“Number two, I can’t determine the content of a show just that it should be within the remits of the law. The last time I checked the excerpts of the program on their social media page, it was basically unprintable words.

"So I think that the management of UTV should explain the matters further. Again, UTV should come and explain why a panel member will tear a political party’s letter which was not meant for him on Live TV,” he said in an interview with Asempa FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



His reaction comes after thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV and abruptly halted the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was broadcast live on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggested that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to the reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.

"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



