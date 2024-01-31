How showbiz personalities reacted to Dede Ayew's AFCON fiasco apology

Davido, Dede, and Sarkodie

Ghanaian musician, Michael Owusu Addo alias Sarkodie and Nigerian musician, Davido have consoled Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew following Ghana's exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sarkodie, reacting to Dede Ayew's emotional apology to Ghanaians on Instagram, stated that Ghanaians appreciate the skipper's effort.



"You love your country and we love and appreciate you King. we can be in our feelings because of how attached we are when we see the flag but trust me we are grateful for your efforts," he wrote in the comment section.



Whereas Davido, gave Ayew a back tap, noting that everything is fine, despite the results.



"Nothing spoil baba," he also wrote in the comment section.



Aside from the two big personalities, some Ghanaians who are still hurt said they will not accept the apology while others accepted.



Dede Ayew in his video, apologised on behalf of the players and acknowledged that the team had an embarrassing tournament.

“I would like to apologise for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too,” Ayew said in a video posted on Instagram.



“As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body.”



Ghana finished third in their group with two draws and a defeat, conceding six goals and failing to progress to the next round.





EE/EK