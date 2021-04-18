How social media is causing divorce in Ghana

Social media applications

National Vice President of the Ghana Psychological Association, Rev. Albert Banibensu, has shared reasons why social media is currently the leading cause of divorce in the country.

According to him, most of the divorce cases he has handled over the years all identified social media as their root cause.



Talking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he said, “One thing most people don’t realize is that this starts as an unharmful habit and ends up as an addiction. At the end of the day, a partner or an entire family is sidelined because of social media”.



He emphasized that “little things like these” are what ruin relationships. It gets to the point where the couple is fed up and seek a divorce but most people refuse to pay attention to it.

“Instead of paying attention to themselves, you see them paying attention to their social media, phones and gradually get separated”, he said.



Rev Albert shared that it is important for couples to learn to make time for each other than their social media pages.



On his accord, if this is taken seriously, “it will reduce the number of divorce cases we have in the country”.