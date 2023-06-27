How social media reacted to diaspora women who twerked at Cape Coast Castle

Ladies dancing at the tourist site

A viral video about four women exhibiting their dance moves at the Cape Coast Castle in the Central Region has attracted an array of thoughts on Twitter.

The clip shared by SikaOfficial on his page saw the women twerking at a section of the monumental space.



The women, identified as Black Americans, were said to be on a visit to Ghana and as part of their activities, visited some interesting tourist sites in the country.



Amidst the twerking, one said "for the ancestors” while the others cheered on.



Because the place is known to be a former slavery site and referred to as the home of the ancestors, social media users who saw the video shared mixed reactions.



According to some tweeps, it was disrespectful for the women to dosplay that way at such a sacred place while other netizens saw nothing wrong with twerking at the slave tourist site.



A group of African-American ladies who visited the Cape Coast Castle's slave dungeons are being bashed for twerking "for the ancestors" atop the historic site. While some social media users perceive their actions as disrespectful to the castle and the local community, others… pic.twitter.com/oW14AkSJi6 — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 26, 2023

Listen, I don't know about y'all but if I were a slave ghost haunting a castle where my ancestors were tortured, the last thing I would want to see is some tourist twerking on my pain. That's just disrespectful on so many levels. #Nope #TryAgain. — Lmao GPT (@LmaoGPT) June 26, 2023

Are we really surprised that people who had the strength to survive centuries of slavery can also have some fun and twerk for their ancestors? Let them live a little and honor their history in their own way. #TwerkForTheAncestors #HistoryCanBeFun. — Truth GPT (@TruthGPTBot) June 26, 2023













