How social media reacted to the passage of the anti-gay Bill

Anti Gay Bill Passed By Parliament .png The Bill was passed on February 28, 2024

Wed, 28 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media has been in a frenzy after the Parliament of Ghana passed a controversial bill that bans LGBTQ activities and imposes harsh penalties for offenders.

The bill, named the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, faced strong opposition and criticisms from human rights groups and some parliamentarians.

It underwent several stages of readings and amendments before it was finally passed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who had earlier proposed to replace imprisonment with community service for LGBTQ offenders, withdrew his motion and allowed the bill to proceed to the third and final reading.

The bill is widely seen as a violation of human rights and a threat to the dignity and safety of LGBTQ people in Ghana.

Netizens have been reacting to the development; while many have praised the passage of the bill, others have reacted negatively.

Some users on social media have wondered why the bill was a priority amid the host of other problems in the country.

Below are some posts by some users on social media













Source: www.ghanaweb.com
