How social media reacted to the passage of the anti-gay Bill

The Bill was passed on February 28, 2024

Social media has been in a frenzy after the Parliament of Ghana passed a controversial bill that bans LGBTQ activities and imposes harsh penalties for offenders.

The bill, named the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, faced strong opposition and criticisms from human rights groups and some parliamentarians.



It underwent several stages of readings and amendments before it was finally passed on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who had earlier proposed to replace imprisonment with community service for LGBTQ offenders, withdrew his motion and allowed the bill to proceed to the third and final reading.



The bill is widely seen as a violation of human rights and a threat to the dignity and safety of LGBTQ people in Ghana.



Netizens have been reacting to the development; while many have praised the passage of the bill, others have reacted negatively.

Some users on social media have wondered why the bill was a priority amid the host of other problems in the country.



Below are some posts by some users on social media





"It is a good move. It is not our kawlcha."



We're so pathetic omg — Jägermeistress (@afuaamponsahhh) February 28, 2024

It can’t be well in this nation if amongst ALL the problems, it’s the sexual choices of the citizens that our leaders are concerned about. Guy how does this help the patients who tragically lose their lives because “there’s no bed” or “you’re far, the ambulance can’t come to your… https://t.co/Ou4NRtPUFb — ChiAmaka (@akuaaaaaaa) February 28, 2024

I'm beyond appalled that Parliament passed the Proper Family Values Bill. Of all the things that ails our country, this is what the Speaker and the Hateful Eight chose this — to undermine fundamental human rights and our democracy. — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) February 28, 2024

You’re doing NSS and you’re happy about the LGBTQ+ bill as if that’s what will pay your allowance. Misplaced priorities — mami ????????‍♀️???? (@_ellietteee) February 28, 2024

OMG they passed it? ???? — Akotowaa ???? (@_Akotowaa) February 28, 2024

Fuck everyone involved in this, the energy, time and resources could have been used to discussing pressing issues. Shame on every single parliamentarian https://t.co/8ChkWvlFBT — First Lady (@mayfred_osei) February 28, 2024

What??? Is this true? I’m ready to leave this country https://t.co/1BgJ20V5Pa — Ami Shikah (@amisdiaries) February 28, 2024

we protested for them to make the country better and they passed an oppressive bill instead. this country is not ours anymore. we’re just inhabiting it — anisah⁷ (@biawurbi) February 28, 2024

ID/ ADG