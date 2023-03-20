1
Menu
Entertainment

How social media users received news of Medikal's split up with manager

Medikal And Flow Delly Bnm Medikal and his former manager, Flow Delly

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medikal recently announced that he parted ways with his long-time friend and manager, Flow Delly earlier this year, a development that did not sit well with some fans.

Many have wondered what might have caused their separation but the rapper in a radio interview maintained that there is no bad blood between although he doesn't wish to share details of their breakaway.

"I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive so I don't really wanna go into that. But, he is a good guy," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.

The rapper is set to release his album 'Planning and Plotting' and has been promoting his latest single from the project, 'Cold & Trophies' which features Sister Deborah.

Medikal has joined the list of Ghanaian artistes who work without managers. According to him, he has a team that supports him as he takes charge of his music career.

Flow Delly in an Instagram post on March 9, promoted his artiste's latest project despite their split. He is yet to comment on the subject which came as a shock to many considering his relationship with Medikal.

Check out some social media reactions below:













Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo speaks on serving all presidents under Fourth Republic
Ken Agyapong's defamation bouts with journalists: Anas, Baako, Kevin Taylor
Ken Agyapong threatens NPP in leaked audio
How Bawumia was mobbed by NPP supporters at Akwasidae
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Related Articles: