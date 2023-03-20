How social media users received news of Medikal's split up with manager

Medikal and his former manager, Flow Delly

Medikal recently announced that he parted ways with his long-time friend and manager, Flow Delly earlier this year, a development that did not sit well with some fans.

Many have wondered what might have caused their separation but the rapper in a radio interview maintained that there is no bad blood between although he doesn't wish to share details of their breakaway.



"I am no longer working with Flow Delly. The reason is quite sensitive so I don't really wanna go into that. But, he is a good guy," Medikal disclosed in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM.



The rapper is set to release his album 'Planning and Plotting' and has been promoting his latest single from the project, 'Cold & Trophies' which features Sister Deborah.



Medikal has joined the list of Ghanaian artistes who work without managers. According to him, he has a team that supports him as he takes charge of his music career.



Flow Delly in an Instagram post on March 9, promoted his artiste's latest project despite their split. He is yet to comment on the subject which came as a shock to many considering his relationship with Medikal.

Medikal has started sacking the peope around him after associating himself with Shatt Wale. Lmao I’m just praying he doesn’t divorce Fella next. Shatta Wale is a bad influence and you can’t tell me otherwise ???????? — Larbi SarkCess➕???????? (@Larbi_SarkCess) March 20, 2023

What happened to Medikal? Tell me please — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) March 20, 2023

As the saying goes:

“Show me who your friends are, and I’ll tell you who you are” or ' Birds of a feather flock together',either way,don’t look further it means shatta wale and Medikal. — MeduzaaMedia (@HeadofMeduzaa) March 20, 2023

Seeing Medikal not working with FlowDelly anymore be crazy. I never saw this coming but it’s what it’s — Mufasa (@mufasajr_) March 20, 2023

Shatta’s blood is now working in medikal ❤️❤️???? — Chiief Earlan (@chiief_earlan) March 20, 2023

Medikal be one cool guy. Dem Dey apart no de mean say he for insult am. — ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@amgbussiness) March 20, 2023

Medikal Is on some splitting mission???????? — Fameye’s Lawyer (@KingGomez100) March 20, 2023









