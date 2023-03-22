How social media users welcomed Edem's news of contesting in NDC primaries

Rapper, Edem

Barely 24 hours after rapper Edem took to his Twitter page to indicate his intention to contest in the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries, some colleagues and music lovers have endorsed his bid and pledged to support him.

Ahead of a 'big announcement' on March 22, 2023, regarding which constituency's race Edem would be joining, a large number of Ghanaians on social media welcomed the rapper's move on Tuesday, March 21, with a call on young men and women to take up leadership positions in the country.



A section of the public who are not in favour of the rapper's move, however, predicted a major disappointment for the first-timer who has shown interest in politics.



Edem joins the list of young showbiz personalities who want to be parliamentary candidates on the ticket of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.



The likes of John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah, Baba Sadiq have all declared their intentions and announced their respective constituencies.



While actors Dumelo and Nuamah are eyeing the Ayawaso West Wuogon ticket, Baba Sadiq of 3Media Networks will be running for the position at the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

Meanwhile, the NDC has announced May 13, 2023, for both presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Parliamentary aspirants will pick a form at a cost of GH¢5,000 and pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢40,000 while presidential aspirants would pay GH¢30,000 for forms and GH¢500,000 as a non-refundable filing fee.



Check out some social media reactions below:





What is cooking in the camp of NDC it seems all the ‘NEUTRALS’ are moving to that direction — dennisblack (@dennisb94192417) March 21, 2023