How some Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Nigeria’s Grammy Award win

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Kidi

Congratulatory messages from some Ghanaian celebrities have flooded the timelines of Nigeria’s Wizkid and BurnaBoy after their Grammy Award win.

Extending their well-wishes, some of these celebrities are of the view that this particular win is for the African continent.



Others including Kidi, Efia Odo, and Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah have also taken to social media to express how they have been inspired by such an achievement, adding Ghana will eventually get there.



Stonebwoy also congratulated Nigeria for "holding the mantle" for Africa globally in terms of entertainment.



Shatta Wale on the other hand seems unconcerned as he rather took to Twitter to announce his upcoming album.



His attitude towards ‘the Grammys’ has attracted comments and backlashes from social media users and this is because the SM boss has once had a close relationship with Burna Boy.



Sarkodie has also remained tight-lipped on the issue.

