How some celebrities reacted to Ofori-Atta's sacking, Akufo-Addo's reshuffle

On Wednesday, February 14, Ghanaians woke up to the news that President Nana Akufo-Addo had reshuffled his cabinet and sacked 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers, including the health, roads, and environment ministers.

Some of the sacked ministers have however been given new roles.



More shocking was the fact that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, was one of the unlucky ministers who had been sacked by the president.



For several months, the finance minister had been under pressure with calls for his sacking increasing following years of economic hardship in the country.



In light of that, many Ghanaians, including celebrities have taken to social media to react to the development.



Here are some celebrities and how they reacted to the sacking of the finance minister.

Nana Aba





Ken Ofori-Atta



Bye — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 14, 2024

Ken Ofori Atta is still finance minister ????



“The former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta is to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy. He will also serve as the president’s special envoy on international investment and the capital markets, -Asaase Radio pic.twitter.com/pGj49sz6xT — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) February 14, 2024





Prince David Osei





ID/OBG

