Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
Entertainment
2

How some celebrities reacted to Ofori-Atta's sacking, Akufo-Addo's reshuffle

Celebrities Have Been Reacting To The Sacking, Reshuffling Celebrities have been reacting to the sacking, reshufling

Wed, 14 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, February 14, Ghanaians woke up to the news that President Nana Akufo-Addo had reshuffled his cabinet and sacked 13 ministers and 10 deputy ministers, including the health, roads, and environment ministers.

Some of the sacked ministers have however been given new roles.

More shocking was the fact that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, was one of the unlucky ministers who had been sacked by the president.

For several months, the finance minister had been under pressure with calls for his sacking increasing following years of economic hardship in the country.

In light of that, many Ghanaians, including celebrities have taken to social media to react to the development.

Here are some celebrities and how they reacted to the sacking of the finance minister.

Nana Aba



Bridget Otoo



OB Amponsah



Rex Omar



Prince David Osei

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H.E PRINCE DAVID OSEI (@princedavidosei)



ID/OBG

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com