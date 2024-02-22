How spiritual attacks, drug addiction ruined rapper Agbeko’s music career

Ghanaian rapper, Agbeko

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Bismark Yankah, well known as Agbeko, has recounted the circumstances that led to his downfall in the music industry.

Agbeko disclosed that it got to a point in his life where he faced spiritual attacks on countless occasions which had a toll on his personality.



He added that he was coerced to get rid of his locks after the attacks.



According to Agbeko, he started seeking assistance by "attending spiritual churches" to address the attacks. As a result of these efforts, the situation has improved and is now more stable.



“I don’t like commenting on this in public because I get emotional. The whole issue started three years ago when I started experiencing some spiritual attacks which is why I lost my dreadlocks,” he stated while speaking in an interview with Giovanni Caleb on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further mentioned that he became involved with drugs, which worsened his situation. Fortunately, he has since disengaged from that lifestyle and is no longer involved in drug use.

“I got into drugs a few months ago but now, I have refrained from it. I need help with rehabilitation to aid my recovery.”



Agbeko is one of the renowned musicians in Ghana who worked under the tutelage of veteran producer, Hammer.



Agbeko is widely recognized for his collaboration with Sarkodie on the track "Lay Low." The song has contributed significantly to his popularity and association with the music industry.



SB/BB