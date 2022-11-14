0
Menu
Entertainment

How the rich men arrived in style for Kennedy Osei's graduation party

East Legon Fitness Club East Legon Executive Club members

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Millionaire group, East Legon Executive Fitness Club, headed by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, stormed Kennedy Osei's graduation party after he was called to the Bar on Friday.

Trooping in in their numbers, the group could be spotted in some of the finest but simplest attires with Despite leading the team.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Group of Companies stood out when he clad in an orange short sleeve Kaftan attire which he matched with a pair of black shoes.

As the executive club members walked majestically into the party grounds believed to be Kennedy and Tracy’s home, they were greeted by the millionaire’s other son, Kwame Osei.

Individual members of the group now blended in with guests, chatting and laughing wholeheartedly.

While they had fun, some social media users decided to share their thoughts upon chancing on the video that captured the millionaires supporting Kennedy Osei.

In some social media reactions, a user said, “Always is a win for this family. God has really blessed them and they should be really thankful to this big God.”

Another said, “Ameno Ameno. Chale and their sons are not on social media making noise about the cedi and the dollar oooo. If you have brains think about this. We knew their beginning hard work, not politics.”

“This man has class D his clothes and colour are different from his Rich friends and ordinary Ghanaians," another commented.



Watch these GhanaWeb TV programmes.







ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold