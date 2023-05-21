How these Ghanaian celebrities 'crushed' their peers on the AMVCA red carpet

Ghanaian celebrities dazzled at this year's AMVCAs

Elegance, extravaganza and class are three words that best described the looks of Ghanaian celebrities who graced the 2023 edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice awards (AMVCAs) which took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

The internet has since been gushing over the looks of these celebrities whose beautiful and bold outfits stood out on the red carpet amidst hundreds of their peers.



Every single detail, spanning from their accessories to hair and make-up made a statement.



Not forgetting their dazzling outfits which left a good lasting impression on the minds of the scores of patrons present at the venue and on social media.



The likes of Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Jackie Appiah and Sika Osei were at this year's AMVCA’s and left their footprints as best dressed celebrities for the night.



Let’s take a look at their magnificent looks below: