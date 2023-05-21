0
Menu
Entertainment

How these Ghanaian celebrities 'crushed' their peers on the AMVCA red carpet

Celebs9.png Ghanaian celebrities dazzled at this year's AMVCAs

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elegance, extravaganza and class are three words that best described the looks of Ghanaian celebrities who graced the 2023 edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice awards (AMVCAs) which took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

The internet has since been gushing over the looks of these celebrities whose beautiful and bold outfits stood out on the red carpet amidst hundreds of their peers.

Every single detail, spanning from their accessories to hair and make-up made a statement.

Not forgetting their dazzling outfits which left a good lasting impression on the minds of the scores of patrons present at the venue and on social media.

The likes of Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim, Jackie Appiah and Sika Osei were at this year's AMVCA’s and left their footprints as best dressed celebrities for the night.

Let’s take a look at their magnificent looks below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO ???? (@nanaakuaaddo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO ???? (@nanaakuaaddo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????????? Osei ???????????????????????? (@officialsikaosei)



WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name