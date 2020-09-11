Entertainment

How to handle the baby mama drama

Nana Yaw Odame on Men’s Lounge show

There are many instances where a man gets involved with a woman and they unexpectedly have a baby. In some cases, the two decide to get married so they can take care of their child together and in other cases, they just may not be deeply in love with each other so much as to be bonded for life by a baby. It could also be because they were random strangers who simply engaged in a one night stand.

There’s this and many other reasons why two people having a baby cannot or do not get married. In such cases, when the man gets married to another woman, it is usually very difficult managing his marriage and baby mama peacefully. In light of this, Pastor and relationship counsellor, Divine Williams, has shared some advice on how a man can handle his marriage peacefully without any baby mama drama.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Yaw Odame on Men’s Lounge (eTV Ghana), the pastor noted that before a wife comes in, it is important to communicate to her that there is a baby mama in the picture.



“The fact that a wife comes in does not mean you don’t give your son or daughter the attention they deserve anymore. The moment you shift the attention from your child to your wife, your baby mama will obviously be upset.

To avoid this, you should be able to let your wife understand that you had a child before she came and that child is always going to be yours so you have to give him or her that attention they deserve”, he said.



He clarified that the attention does not have to be for the baby mama but specifically for the child and the man must have the same level of attention for his baby mama’s child and the child or children that his wife will bear for him as well.



Per this, Divine implied that the two key points to ensure peace between a married man and his baby mama is communication and attention.

