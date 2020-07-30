LifeStyle

How to make Banana blondies

Banana Blondies are dense yet soft, moist, and full of sweet banana flavour.

These Banana blondies are such a hit at potlucks, barbeques, and bake sales.



They’re easy to make, easy to transport, and easy to serve.



Ingredients



1/2 cup butter, melted and if desired browned



1 cup light brown sugar



1 egg

1 1/2 tsp vanilla



1/4 tsp salt



1 cup flour



1/2 cup mashed banana (1 medium banana)



Method



Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8×8 baking dish with foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside in a bowl of stand mixer combine melted (or browned) butter and sugar. Mix until combined.

Add in egg and vanilla and continue mixing until incorporated. Stir in salt, flour and banana until batter is smooth and even. Spread in prepared pan.



Bake for 25-30 minutes until centre is set.



Transfer pan to wire rack to cool.



Frost the blondies when they are mostly cooled.



Serve.

