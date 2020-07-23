LifeStyle

How to make Pananaye smoothie

Pananaye smothie

This smoothie is baby friendly and can be enjoyed by adults too.

For adults, add few iced cubes, blend for one minute, serve and enjoy.



Ingredients



Two fingers of peeled banana



Half-size pawpaw



A glass of coconut water



Four pieces of mint

Two tablespoons of squeezed lime



Method



Blend banana, mint and coconut water for two minutes.



Add all other ingredients and blend for another two minutes.



Serve.

