LifeStyle Thu, 23 Jul 2020

How to make Pananaye smoothie

Pananaye smothie

This smoothie is baby friendly and can be enjoyed by adults too.

For adults, add few iced cubes, blend for one minute, serve and enjoy.

Ingredients

Two fingers of peeled banana

Half-size pawpaw

A glass of coconut water

Four pieces of mint

Two tablespoons of squeezed lime

Method

Blend banana, mint and coconut water for two minutes.

Add all other ingredients and blend for another two minutes.

Serve.

Source: Pulse Ghana

