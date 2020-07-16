LifeStyle

How to make chicken sausage rice

Chicken sausage rice

This sausage rice recipe is all you need for a quickie.

This spicy chicken sausage and rice recipe is a one-pot meal packed with full of flavours and perfect for a dinner.



Ingredients



12 oz spicy chicken sausage cooked, halved and quartered, thinly sliced



2 large shallots diced



4 cloves garlic minced



1 cup of rice

2- 2.5 cups chicken broth



2 cups baby arugula



1/2 -1 cup cilantro



Salt to taste



1 tablespoon coconut oil



1 lime zest and juice

Method



Heat a pan in medium heat and add oil. Cook chicken sausage over medium heat until browned, add onion, garlic and continue to cook for a few minutes.



Add rice, and lightly toast, mixing everything together.



Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered until rice is cooked through (around 15-20 minutes). Add salt to taste.



Add arugula, lime zest and juice, and cilantro. Toss until combined. Serve.

