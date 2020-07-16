0
LifeStyle Thu, 16 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

How to make chicken sausage rice

Chicken Sausage Rice Chicken sausage rice

Listen to the Article

This sausage rice recipe is all you need for a quickie.

This spicy chicken sausage and rice recipe is a one-pot meal packed with full of flavours and perfect for a dinner.

Ingredients

12 oz spicy chicken sausage cooked, halved and quartered, thinly sliced

2 large shallots diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 cup of rice

2- 2.5 cups chicken broth

2 cups baby arugula

1/2 -1 cup cilantro

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 lime zest and juice

Method

Heat a pan in medium heat and add oil. Cook chicken sausage over medium heat until browned, add onion, garlic and continue to cook for a few minutes.

Add rice, and lightly toast, mixing everything together.

Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered until rice is cooked through (around 15-20 minutes). Add salt to taste.

Add arugula, lime zest and juice, and cilantro. Toss until combined. Serve.

Source: pulse.com.gh

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter