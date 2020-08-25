LifeStyle

How to make creamy Potato salad

Potato salad

Potato salad with Mayonnaise is a perfect treat for your taste buds.

This is one salad that you can make any time with just a few easy ingredients.



Ingredients



1 kilograms potato



Salt to taste

1 1/3 teaspoon sugar



1/2 teaspoon black pepper



1 cup onion



3 egg

2 1/3 tablespoon vinegar



1 1/3 cup mayonnaise



1 1/3 cup celery



Water as required

Method



Place a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat and pour water. Now add eggs in the pan and let the water boil. Once boiled, take out the eggs and hold them under running water. Keep the eggs aside.



Chop the eggs and onions on a chopping board.



Peel the potatoes and cut them into 3/4 inch pieces. Keep them aside. Then, slice the celery thinly and keep it aside as well.

Place a saucepan over medium flame and pour water in it. Add potatoes and bring potatoes to a boil. Turn the flame low and cook the potatoes until tender. Drain the water and let the potatoes cool.



Take a large bowl and add mayonnaise, vinegar, salt, sugar and pepper in the bowl. Mix them well. Now add potatoes, celery, onion and eggs and mix them too.



Serve.

