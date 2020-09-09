LifeStyle

How to make fried beans cake (Koose/Akara)

Fried beans cake (Koose/Akara)

Whether breakfast or snack, this recipe is just delicious.

There are several varieties, but the Ghanaian Akara or Koose is usually made with peeled blended beans and spices and then deep-fried in vegetable oil.



Ingredients



1 cup of Beans



2 chilli peppers



1 medium onion

Salt to taste



Vegetable Oil for frying



Method



Remove the beans coat. Then soak the beans in water for 2 hours to make it soft enough for your blender.



Cut the pepper and onions into desirable sizes.

Grind the beans with your blender making sure you add as little water as possible.



Set some vegetable oil on the cooker to heat up. The oil should be at least 3 inches deep.



Put some of the ground beans into a mortar. This should be the quantity you can fry in one go.



Stir the beans puree with the pestle in a continuous circular motion. You need to apply some pressure so that you can energize the particles of the beans puree.



Keep stirring till the ground beans appear whiter and you can perceive its peculiar aroma and add some water.

Once the oil is hot, add the onions and pepper to the beans puree in a mortar. Stir well. Add salt to your taste and stir again.



To fry the Akara, scoop the mixture with a tablespoon and slowly pour this into the oil. Dipping the spoon a little bit into the oil helps reduce spatter.



Fry the underside till brown and flip to fry the top side too. Your Akara or Koose is ready.



Serve.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.