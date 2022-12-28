How to make gingerbread this festive season

File photo of a ginger bread snack

Here's another quick recipe to help you in baking the perfect gingerbread man that will make your get-together spectacular this festive season.

Your New Years' will be merrier with this amazing recipe fetched from https://www.countryliving.com.



Thanks to some of the easy step-by-step instructions in this article, making your snack from scratch will be easier than anticipated.



Read below and enjoy:



INGREDIENTS



3 c. all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for the work surface

2 tsp. ground ginger



1/2 tsp. kosher salt



1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon



1/2 tsp. baking soda



1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. ground cloves



1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature



1/2 c. packed dark brown sugar



1/2 c. molasses



1 large egg

DIRECTIONS



Step 1



Whisk together flour, ginger, salt, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and cloves in a bowl. Beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add brown sugar and molasses and beat until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in egg until combined. Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually beat in flour mixture until combined. Shape dough into 2 disks and wrap with plastic wrap; chill until firm, at least 3 hours.



Step 2



Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll each disk to 1/8-inch thickness. Cut with a 1 3/4–inch gingerbread man–shaped cookie cutter and place on prepared baking sheets, rerolling scraps once. Bake until edges are golden, 7 to 9 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool.

