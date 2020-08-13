0
LifeStyle Thu, 13 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

How to make sweet potato hash

Sweet Potato Harsh.png Sweet potato harsh

Listen to the Article

This sweet potato hash recipe is a healthy and delicious.

It is easy to make and can be a full meal.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

3 medium sweet potatoes, skin-on and diced into equal, bite-size chunks

1/2 medium white onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Method

Heat oil in large pan over medium-high heat.

Add the potatoes, onion and celery to the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are almost tender.

Turn the heat to high and add the garlic, stirring to combine. Cook on high for 2-5 more minutes until sweet potatoes are nicely browned.

Serve hot and with sliced green onions, if desired.

Source: Pulse Ghana

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter