0
LifeStyle Fri, 7 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

How to make tomato salad

Tomatoes 44.png A photo of a Tomato salad

Listen to the Article

This healthy tomato salad is really one of the simplest sides.

There is something about the combination of fresh tomatoes, red onions and a splash of vinegar that is irresistible.

Ingredients:

¼ cup red onion thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh herbs

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup bocconcini sliced or diced, optional

Method:

Place tomatoes, red onion and bocconcini.

Drizzle with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Toss to combine.

Season with salt, pepper and fresh herbs to taste.

Serve.

Source: Pulse Ghana

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter