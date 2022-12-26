0
How to prepare puff puff this Christmas for the family

Puff Puff Picture B.jpeg File photo of puff puff snack

Mon, 26 Dec 2022

Have you already planned out your menu for the year and assembled a formidable collection of sugar cookie recipes for dessert?

What, though, will everyone eat as they converse in the living room, unwrap presents, or wait for dinner to be served?

GhanaWeb has discovered a simple, quick-to-make savory and sweet snack that solves the issue.

They are truly a holiday miracle, bofrot or what many call puff puff.

Ingredients:

Flour- all-purpose flour was used for this recipe since it is common in most homes.

Sugar- white granulated sugar was used

Yeast- quick instant dried yeast was used to provide the dough to double in size

Spices- ground nutmeg and cinnamon were used to give it a warm flavour.

Extract- pure vanilla extract was used to give boast the flavour.

Salt- table salt was used to being all the tastes together.

Oil- for frying

Warm water- this is used to help activate the yeast

Process in making the puff puff

This is an overview of how to make puff puffs but for a detailed recipe and instructions check the recipe card.

The first thing is to measure your ingredient accurately.

In a medium bowl, add warm water, yeast, and mix. Cover it and set it aside to activate the yeast.

In another bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and stir together.

After 5 minutes, add the flour mixture and vanilla to the yeast. Mix with whisk or hand into a smooth dough.

Cover the dough and allow the dough to proof and double in size

Preheat oil and fry the dough in batches while turning regularly.

Cool slightly, serve, and enjoy.



