How your favourite celebrities lit up the gram with Christmas themed photos

Christmas Themed Photos Musician Gifty Adorye, Fashionista Moesha Boduong and actress Akuapem Poloo

Sun, 27 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All over the world, people are still in the celebratory mood of Christmas; from the gifts, recipes, dates, parties, to a house adorned with Christmas decorations and then there are the beautiful Christmas themed photos.

This year's yuletide season seems to have been fixated more on special photos of family, friends, loved ones, as well as individual ones.

Evident colours for these themed photos have been red, white, and green.

Although the global pandemic has made the 2020 celebration very different, it still didn't take out the shine and the creativity from some celebrities.

Just like every year, GhanaWeb has put together all the memorable festive photos our Ghanaian celebrities shared on their photosharing app, Instagram.

Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year to all our lovely readers and followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ??GODDESS MZBEL?? (@mzbeldaily)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosemond Alade Brown (@akuapem_poloo)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Empress Gifty (@empress_gifty)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah (@iamamamcbrown)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lexis Bill (@lexisbill)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Benedicta Gafah ???????? (@empress_dictabee)



