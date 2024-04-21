Huge patronage, N1 Highway gridlock, police swoop: Inside Dulcie Boateng's 'Porials Pitch'

Dulcie Boateng is the brain behind the 'Porials Pitch' event

There was heavy gridlock on a section of the N1 Highway in Accra on Saturday, April 20, 2024, with persons commuting from Lapz to Spintex having to endure slow-moving traffic.

Many drivers had to use alternative routes to get to their destinations, especially as they could not even tell the exact cause of the gridlock.



The action that birthed the state of affairs was around the Accra Mall area of the stretch where hundreds of people gathered at a sales event dubbed, Porials Pitch.



It was organized by Dulcie Boateng, an avid Snapchat user often referred to as the 'Queen of Snapchat,' along with some partners primarily to meet with clients who they usually sold body-enhancing products to online.



Dulcie scored big praise online as social media users praised how an influencer could gather that number of patrons and vendors without any formal advertisement of the said event.



It was, however, not all rosy as some of her partners were arrested over breach of health regulations and sale of unregistered products.

According to a source close to the group that triggered the arrests, most of the products that were on sale at the fair were not duly registered by relevant state agencies.



The source revealed that about a dozen of the organizers were picked up by police in collaboration with the Pharmacy Council of Ghana and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA).



Some of the items seized by the police included boric acid suppository, bootyzone butt enlargement, weight gain syrups, flat tummy potion and soaps among others.



GhanaWeb is also reliably informed that the arrested persons were sent to the Accra Central Police Station where their statements were taken before being released to report later to the station.



Some of the charges they are likely to face include selling unapproved soaps and flat tummy potions and advertising products that are not approved by the FDA.

The initial charge is in breach of the Health Professionals Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 while the latter is a breach of FDA regulations on advertisement of unregistered products.



Videos of the event have widely been shared on social media.





????ICYMI????????????️: If you were wondering why there was an unusual traffic jam on the Fiesta Royale N1— Accra Mall — Motorway earlier today, this is why:



27-year old Ghanaian Snapchat Influencer, Dulcie Boateng, drew thousands of patrons for her annual Porials Pitch — a major shopping… pic.twitter.com/2MLerMpiAd — Ölele | DTS????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) April 20, 2024

SARA