Humble Lion releases two tracks

Humble Lion

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey

Music is one of the most powerful tools for social change and it’s use as a tool is evident in the works of musicians like Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, and James Brown among others.

Here in Ghana, musicians like Nana Kwame Ampadu I, E.T Mensah, Lucky Mensah, and many others have toed this line by using their music as a tool for social change. Following in this line is Afotey Laryea aka T Gay ska Afotey Humble Lion.



As a youngster, it’s been said that anytime he was upset over something, he would communicate his feelings in a song, and it's little wonder that today, he’s singing about social issues and calling attention to the problems of our day.



Afotey Humble Lion is out with two anthems that draw attention to social issues affecting us. These are African Leaders and It’s a Shame. Both songs draw attention to the plight of Africa while our leaders live in opulence.



Born to a rock and roll dance champion who was also a Policeman, Humble Lion grew up around Nima, Maamobi and Odorkor and Teshie during which time he attended Suhum Secondary Technical School after which he joined a reggae group, the Black Empire Band as the lead singer.

The group performed alongside reggae bands like S.O.Z Squad Band, Kente Band, Truth, and Rights Band, Vibration Kings, Norman Grant of Twinkle Brothers and the legendary sound system operator, Jah Shaka. He also toured various parts of the country with Consular Hayes, K.K Kabobo, Snr. Eddie Donkor, Nana Tuffuor, and AB Crenstil among others.



Although Humble Lion’s first group, Black Empire was a reggae band, he’s versatile and has produced songs in various genres over the years. He’s also a fine artist too who does landscapes, murals, and interior decorations as well. Afotey Humble Lion is also a fashion designer.



In 2006 Afotey Humble Lion and Okyeame Kwame Bediako organized the Sunshine Arts and Music Awards at the National Theatre where they honored a host of top Ghanaian musicians. Some of the recipients were Amandzeba, Paapa Yankson, Mac Tonto, Obaapa Christie, and many others. He’s also played at various festivals in Canada and the U.S including the Baobao Festival, Colorado.



He has ten albums to his credit now – Supernatural Jama and My Journey and is currently working on a jazz album.