Hundreds benefit from Kumawood actress Wasaa Broni's free breast screening exercise

Actress Donation Kumasi.jpeg Actress Dorothy Acheampong with some celebrity friends at the event

Sun, 30 Oct 2022 Source: Akua Asaa, Contributor

Kumawood Actress Dorothy Acheampong, also known as Wasaa Bronii organized a free breast screening exercise for hundreds of women in Kumasi to crown this year’s breast cancer awareness campaign.

The event which saw the presence of Actor Kwaku Manu, Blogger Zion Felix, and other dignitaries took place at the Church Of Pentecost, Sepe Buokrom District in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, and powered by Anchor Multibillion Foundation.

The Actress and Entrepreneur, through her Anchor Multibillion Foundation which is purposed to help and provide for the needy through charity works, also made donations to the Okomfo Ankoye Teaching Hospital children’s ward, in April this year. They made payments to settle the bills of the children suffering from cancer but couldn’t afford to pay for their treatment.

Some institutions like the Edwenase Rehabilitation Center, have also benefited from the Actress's benevolence through her Foundation.

The foundation in December last year, donated food items such as bags of rice, gari, water, gallons of oil, boxes of canned sardines, tubers of yam, etc to the Center.

