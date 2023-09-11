Hunger is pushing celebrities into politics - Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor cum movie producer, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor cum movie producer, Kwaku Manu has disclosed that most celebrities are venturing into politics due to hunger and lack of funds.

According to him, both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) governments have made several promises to the creative arts industry but there has been no fulfilment.



His comment comes on the back of challenges the creative arts industry is grappling with that have left most of the industry players disgruntled over the state of affairs.



Speaking as a panellist on United Showbiz, on September 9, 2023, Kwaku Manu attributed the involvement of Ghanaian celebrities in politics to the struggles the creative arts industry is facing and called for the government’s intervention.



“Celebrities are hungry and it is the main reason some of us are going into politics. There's nothing happening for us at the moment and I think it's about time the government came to our rescue. Both the NPP and NDC governments made huge promises but nothing is happening.



“How are we supposed to have better lives when our leaders don’t think about us but themselves? Here in Ghana, our leaders are always enriching themselves, their friends and families and not thinking about the ordinary citizens and it is quite a sad development,” he stated.

He lamented about the dormancy of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) that has led to the neglect of their challenges by the government.



“Ask most celebrities who the minister of tourism is and I can tell you about 90 percent will fail the test. It is obvious we [the creative art industry] have been neglected because nothing is happening,” Kwaku Manu added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



BS/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











