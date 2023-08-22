Husband's 18-year absence: Mama Kali shares journey

Mama Kali

Famous actress Mama Kali has spoken out about her incredibly personal path of difficulties, separation, and development, shining light on her experiences as a wife and mother while expressing disappointment in her now ex-husband.

In an interview on The Delay Show, she recalled how her husband left Ghana for abroad and the manner the decision affected their marriage. According to the actress, her husband left for the UK when their two children were still very young.



“We had two children and he travelled to the UK,” she said. “At the time, one of the kids was a year old and the other was one and a half years old. By the time he returned, the one and half-kid was twenty. He couldn’t even distinguish between the younger and older.”



“It would have been prudent if he left with one of the children when he returned but he never did.”



When thinking back on her history, Mama Kali recalled how she remained devoted to her husband despite the difficulties until she could not handle it any longer. She shared her conviction that the Bible does not forbid divorce; rather, it does place a strong emphasis on treating one's partner with decency and love.



And taking into consideration that her husband's communication gradually decreased over time, with occasional contact spanning a decade before completely vanishing, she needed to advise herself, hence, the split.

“After I underwent surgery, I prayed to God and eventually ended the marriage,” she said. “The Bible is not against divorce; the Bible doesn’t support maltreating your spouse. When he traveled, we used to hear from him for about ten years; and we never heard from him again.”



She recalled finding out about her husband's second marriage to a Jamaican lady and their kid through their mutual friends.



“He married a Jamaican and they had a child. He never told me about it but I heard the news from his friends,” she said.



Although Mama Kali is divorced, she still communicates with her ex-husband. She explained her decision, saying she is Godfearing and does not hold grudges against anyone.



Her regret, however, is the number of years she has wasted loving him and refusing to be with another man despite the treatment meted out to her. Regardless, she is ready to marry but will not accept a proposal unless the man interested in her is rich and Godfearing.





BB



