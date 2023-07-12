Hushpuppi's ally Woodberry sentenced to eight years imprisonment in US

Mr. Wooderry

The United States of America has sentenced Jacob Olalekan Ponle, popularly known as Woodberry to 8 years and 3 months in prison.

According to reports, Woodberry would be deported afterward to Nigeria following his involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud.



Woodberry, an ally of imprisoned internet fraud kingpin Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, pleaded guilty to one count brought against him in court while the other seven counts were dismissed following a plea bargain in April.



Following his judgment, he accepted to surrender $8 million in proceeds of wire fraud and his luxury cars and watches to the US government.



Peoples Gazzette noted that Woodberry was Sentenced on July 11 by Justice Robert Gettleman of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.



“The defendant is hereby committed to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to be imprisoned for a total term of 100 months as to count,” Mr Gettleman said in a court filing.

The court ordered Woodberry to submit himself to the US Marshal Service for onward transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut.



It was said that he will be allowed visitation rights from his family members, and especially his American fiancée.



According to the judge, Woodberry would also be “surrendered to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for deportation immediately following his incarceration."



The internet fraudster will be made to pay seven victims about $8 million in restitution and his 152 bitcoins would be sold after 30 days' notice had been issued to the public for anyone with interest in the assets to file claims.



Woodberry was known for his flamboyant lifestyle as he took to social media to show off his assets gotten from his fraudulent activities.

Some of the items he forfeits include; properties in Dubai police custody, such as one Rolls Royce, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G55, four Rolex watches, one Patek Philippe watch, and three Audemars Piguet watches.



Others include; three gold and diamond-studded rings, five gold bracelets and two gold bracelet keys, six gold neck chains, one gold and diamond-studded necklace, one small gold nugget, two bank cards, about $1,835 in Emirati dirhams, and approximately $15.45 in South African rands.



Woodberry was arrested in Dubai on June 10, 2020, alongside Hushpuppi who is currently serving an 11-year jail term in the US for fraud.