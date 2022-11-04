10
Entertainment

Hushpuppi sentenced 11 years in prison by US court

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular socialite and internet sensation, Ramon Abbas who is also known as Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in jail by the United States Central District Court in California over fraud and money laundering.

He will, however, spend nine years as he has already spent two years in a US jail.

Recall that Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in 2020 over an extensive fraud scheme that has robbed victims of their money in the U.S, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and other places.

He was extracted to the US where he was charged with fraud and money laundering. He pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

The socialite however bagged only 11 years in prison after he appealed to US Judge Otis Wright to temper justice with mercy and a lighter jail term after scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison.

