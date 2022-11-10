Hushpuppi series: Uche Jombo presents a public plea to 50 Cent

Nigerian actress, Uche Jumbo

Following 50 Cent's intentions to create a movie series out of popular Nigerian online scammer, Hushpuppi's ordeal, Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has made a public appeal to the American rapper.

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 50 Cent disclosed that he will produce a television series based on the life of Hushpuppi, who has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in the United States for participating in money laundering schemes worth millions of dollars.



One can recall that on Monday, November 7, United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II delivered the sentence to Ramon Olorunwa Abbas (Hushpuppi)



It was revealed in a statement issued by the US Department of Justice that the judge had also mandated Hushpuppi to pay $1,732,841 in reparations to two of his victims.



50 Cent who shared images of the prisoner on his Instagram account on Wednesday stated that he intends to work on a movie project which was based on the life of Hushpuppi.

In the caption, the creator of G-Unit Records wrote: "For my scammers, I gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon! GLG, Green Light Gang I don’t miss. #Bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #gunitfilmandtv.”



Shortly after, Uche Jombo reacted to the development by pleading with the American star in the comment section to ensure a Nigerian actor plays that role.



She wrote: "Please give a Nigeria actor the opportunity to play this character.”



