Entertainment

Hustling is not easy so I salute Huspuppi for his success - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Though Hushpuppi is losing love among a lot of people, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has heaped praises on the busted Nigerian millionaire scammer.

The man of God whilst speaking about the arrested fraudster said: “I was watching that guy, Hushpuppi, I salute him.” Explaining why he is saluting him, he said: “when you see a man that has come to the front line salute him, it’s not easy to hustle”.



Nigel Gaisie, who is the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, continued that “a lot of people are hustling but it is not easy to be successful."



Further explaining his Huspuppi’s salute, he said: “it’s not the matter of I don’t care about his module”.



The controversial man of God, whom Kennedy Agyapong labelled recently as very evil and also accused him of raping Mzbel added that “I can slap you but if the slapping leads to positivity, God acknowledges it."

According to Nigel Gaisie, only people without responsibilities talk anyhow but people who are responsible are measured and circumspect in judging and condemning what people do to be breadwinners.



Watch the video below for how he said it.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.