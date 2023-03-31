Hypeman Ferggy: The portrait of a rising star

Hypeman Ferggy

Source: YFM

George Ferguson Laing, commonly known as Hypeman Ferggy is a professional Hype man, an events MC and a radio presenter at YFM with over eight years of working experience. He attended the Maria Montessori Elementary School in Kumasi, furthered at Ghana National College, and also studied at the Takoradi Technical University.

Ferggy grew up with his parents. He was born in Accra but was raised in Kumasi. He is the youngest of eight kids. As a teen, he spent most of his free time listening to radio broadcasters in the urban space, and the way they sounded on the radio never failed to make him happy.



He says that he liked how excited they sounded on the radio and that was how he found out that’s what he wanted to do too: Bring joy to people via the sound of his voice. He loves his job and holds it in high esteem. His plan is to go as far as he can with it; therefore, the radio presenter is not planning any major career changes along the line.



Ferggy explains that managing the attention that comes with the job has not been easy, but he also finds it to be fun and exciting because the job gives him some sort of exposure and he gets to meet important people.



The events MC has been nominated for multiple award schemes, like the Ghana Tertiary awards, RTP, TTU SRC Awards, and a host of others. His major achievement is landing a job with YFM after so many years of aspiring to work with the brand. In the next five years, he would want to see himself grow in the media space, crossing boundaries, mounting the big stages, hosting gigs, and dragging the YFM brand along.



Also, as the new host of the “Myd Morning Radio Show” on Y 97.9 FM, Takoradi, Ferggy says he has a good working relationship with everyone at work and he accords equal respect to everyone within the working space. With respect to boss-subordinate relationships, he believes that teamwork is the way to go – two minds working together to achieve a common goal. He also thinks that the boss deserves every respect and accordance due him or her to enable the target set to be attained.



To Ferggy, the five hallmarks of success are commitment, courage, character, capacity, and craving. His expectations for the year are to help the station achieve its set targets for the year.

He is a Buddhist and deeply religious. His advice to the young ones is to never let their heads down and to stay consistent. “The world is watching”, he says.



In his leisure time, Laing likes to read, listen to music and play video games. Music is also what keeps him motivated in life.



His favorite food is Banku and Okro stew. When it comes to the way of dressing, he calls himself semi-fashion-conscious. Ferggy is currently single and has no kids.



He describes himself as a people person and says that he is rather extroverted. He thinks that social life is good since it helps one to get to know more people, connect and build relationships.



He names hosting a radio show for the first time his favorite experience. The most important values he carries through life are discipline and hard work.