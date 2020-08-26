Entertainment

Hyper-realistic Ghanaian pencil artist Enamof draws timeless images

Enamof, an artist

Ghana is certainly blessed to have such a talented young man who is developing his skills.

"The artist may be long gone from earth but when we stand before a piece of his art – be it building, writing, paintings, drawings, etc, we must be able to see the artist still breathing in it," Eric Nana Amofa, a Ghanaian hyper-realistic artist known on his artworks as Enamof has said.



In an interview with Pulse.com.gh, Enamof explained that "a great artist makes himself immortal by leaving a part of himself in his craft that channels aspirations, joys, tears, fears, and dreams of all who stare at a said masterpiece. That’s when we can rightly say the artist has become timeless."



As an artisan, Enamof feels he can achieve such mastery in his craftsmanship through his pencil drawings. Known in personal life as Eric Amofa, but popular on social media and the art circles as Enamof, the young artist feels his passion will lead him to his dreams of attaining timelessness.



Enamof told said that he derives his inspirations for his creations from his immediate environment, random comments, and encouraging words from people. He is learning from other masters online.



"It is the way I figure out my sketches and proportions and bring out the drawing in a hyper-realistic level that sets me apart from others. When I begin a project, I imagine the expectation of the person I’m drawing and put myself in their shoes, then I realize they will want the best. So I let my accuracy and passion do the detailing as I deliver the piece. Being able to figure out the effects on the human skin and textures of an object makes my work unique too…" he added.

Enamof disclosed that there's a plan in the pipeline to produce a grand artwork



He believes working with other pencil artists in the industry would be an opportunity for him to learn more and polish his craft.



Just like most artists in Ghana, Enamof also faces the challenges of unavailability of resources, funding, and getting value for his craft.



He admitted that the challenges "have in many instances forced me to quit drawing a few times, but my passion for the art has always made me hold on to his pencil," he said.



He stated: "I would like to encourage every upcoming artist out there that they should keep on with what they do. Never give up on your dreams."

