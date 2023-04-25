I admire Medikal's talent; working with him feels natural - Sister Deborah

Ghanaian musician, Sister Deborah

To music lovers who have been wondering what might have influenced Sister Deborah to once again collaborate with rapper Medikal on a song, she has explained that working with her former partner feels "easy and natural".

Not only does work come easily, Derby, admires the rapper's style of music although some have described it as corny.



She noted that Medikal has the ability to write songs that his fans on the streets can relate to, earning him hits after hit.



Derby made this submission on 'If More Let's Divide' podcast with Mutombo and Fred in April 2023.



Earlier this year, the two musicians released a single titled 'Cold &Trophies' off Medikal's upcoming album 'Planning & Plotting'.



Sister Deborah detailed how they've managed to produce hit songs all these years: "How come it happened? I mean, him reaching out to me for the feature was normal because we did 'Too Risky' together and it was a hit. We've done other songs together like 'Sampanana' and we have another song on his old album called 'Make I See'.

"Recording and working with him (Medikal) has always been so natural and easy. We like the same kind of vibe and I admire his talent...some people will say it's corny but it works. His style is actually dope, the way he plays with his words. He uses words that the streets are familiar with. Those are the things that make people happy."



Although the collaboration took many by surprise, Derby has maintained that there is no bad blood between herself and her former boyfriend, Medikal.



"Even though we had a relationship and we broke up, I haven't had any bad sentiments or whatever about it. You just accept...I don't keep bitterness and anger in me and also, I feel there is a reason for everything...during our issues, I had already had the song 'Kakalika Love' written down and recorded," she explained.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









OPD/BB