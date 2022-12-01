I admire you from a distance - Obrafour tells Kweku Flick

Obrafour captured with Kweku Flick

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has confessed he admires young artiste, Kweku Flick.

In a video shared on Instagram by blogger, Zionfelix, Obrafour was heard telling Kwaku that he had requested some people to locate him.



According to him, although he had not met him in person, he followed him keenly in the major activities he was involved in.



“Good work and may God be with you all the way. I am your distant admirer. I haven't met me so I haven't told you but I have been following you.



“Who did I tell this to, I told them to look for you for me. God bless you and you are doing well. Keep soaring higher and don't let anyone intimidate you,” he said.



He also added that he was going to make more time to have a deeper conversation with him while noting that God brought him this far and he was going to help him along the way.



“When I meet you again. I will tell you some things. I think you guys are the future and where the level God has brought you to, I believe we all need to help you go up. So, keep soaring high,” he added.

All the while the legendary rapper spoke to the 'Ewiase' artiste, he responded with humility and respect.





ADA/BOG