'I almost committed suicide' - Actor Aki reveals ordeal about his height

Chinedu Ikedieze

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze widely known as Aki has opened up about the dangerous turns he nearly took when told by a doctor that he had stunted growth.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Aki stated that he was on the edge of attempting suicide when a doctor told his mother that he was having trouble with stunted growth and he was barely 9 years old when they learnt about that.



Aki revealed that there was a time he almost considered jumping off the third mainland bridge due to the terrible lack of self-worth he experienced, made worse by the taunts and ridicule he had to endure from his classmates.



The two of them were adamant about being successful as movie partners, and Aki also described how he met Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.



Aki also mentioned how he met his coleague Osita Iheme better known as Pawpaw, and how the two of them were adamant on becoming successful as movie partners.

The actor claimed that because of their differing heights, people used to stare at them with interest and fascination.



He said: "I almost commit suicide when a doctor told my mom that I was suffering from stunted growth. I even thought of ending it all, third mainland bridge no far oo.



"When I met my partner, Osita, people used to look at us in the usual way because of our heights, but we had the determination to be successful together in Nollywood, and everything worked out for us.”