I almost got mad when I smoked weed with Fela Kuti – Pat Thomas

Ghanaian music legend, Pat Thomas

Ghanaian music legend, Pat Thomas, has opened up about his unforgettable experience of smoking weed for the first time while visiting Nigerian musician Fela Kuti.

The renowned artiste revealed that the encounter left him feeling dizzy and disoriented, almost causing him to lose his sanity.



Speaking in an interview with 3FM on July 25, 2023, Pat Thomas recounted his trip to Nigeria with his manager and close friend, Sunny, who had connections with Fela Kuti.



He stated “I remember I went to Fela’s house in Nigeria, myself and a friend who was managing me, his name is Sunny, a very good friend of Fela, and it happened that he took me to Nigeria, we went to Fela’s club so the next day he took me to the house and it is this weed that I am talking about, you know Fela had something they call Fela goro.



“So, as Fela saw me, … he took one and then he gave me one (weed). My manager told me charley try some. Charley, me this thing I fear but I want to show guy guy to Fela that me to adey smoke, so the moment I smoked, what happened to me I wished you were there, I was feeling dizzy badly but he was just smoking, I nearly went mad.”





