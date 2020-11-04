I almost killed myself when my nude photo leaked – Mzbel

Musician Mzbel

Ghanaian songstress and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has opened up on how she reacted after her nude photo was leaked.

She told Nana Romeo in an interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Accra FM that she nearly killed herself following the leakage of the photo.



According to her, she regretted after the incident happened some years ago.



She denied leaking the photos herself.



The ’16 Years’ singer disclosed that she shot the photos for an advertisement for a product called ‘Vitfee’.



Mzbel indicated that she decided to do something for the brand after the product saved her skin.



She detailed how a journalist at Graphic Showbiz copied the photos from her laptop and leaked it to NewsOne or a different publication she was not sure of.

Mzbel stated that she did not have enough experience in life when the sad incident happened.



Now, the popular singer posited she doesn’t care about the photos anymore.



Mzbel further stated that currently, people are doing worst things than her leaked photos.



Watch the video below:



