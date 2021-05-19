I almost lost my voice - Bola Ray shares touching story on life-saving surgery

CEO of EIB networks, Bola Ray

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB), Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi popularly known as Bola Ray has given a chilling account of how he almost lost his voice which has been his trademark all these years.

According to him, the latter part of 2020 was a very torrid period for him and his family as he got sick and went under the knife.



Bola Ray who was speaking at this year’s Dusaf Praiz indicated that he had to travel out of Ghana to France to meet a specialist who from the beginning said it might be difficult for him to regain his voice after the surgery had taken place.



Bola Ray said although he was scared, he was hopeful that things will turn out good for him after the surgery.



He said the doctor after speaking to him and his wife went to research on him and realized that he is a radio personality and also saw his achievements in Ghana so he came back to promise him that he will try and ensure that after the surgery in his throat, there is 70% chance that he will get his voice back.



Bola Ray said after the surgery, to the amazement of the doctor who worked on him, was fit as a fiddle and could do whatever he wanted.

He said the doctor was shocked because after that kind of surgery, he is supposed to be weak for several months before he can start his normal life but he was already moving his arm three days after the surgery.



