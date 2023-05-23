I almost used the funds for my award-winning song to start a rice business - Perez Musik

Ghanaian musician, Perez Musik

Ghanaian musician, Frank Nii Okai Tagoe, popularly known as Perez Musik, has shared how he almost invested his money into starting a rice business instead of recording his acclaimed song, ‘Hewale Lala’.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase FM, he revealed that despite lacking funds for promotion, he decided to invest all the money he had into producing the song, completely neglecting its promotional aspect.



"And funny enough, when we did the recording we didn't have money for promotion. Everything that happened on Hewale Lala was purely organic," he explained.



Perez Musik further disclosed that he only spent $50 on promoting the song on Instagram.



"I think the first station that played it was Sunny FM. They played it in the morning, and by evening, the song was everywhere," he reminisced.



Reflecting on the situation, he added, "I think I did a $50 promo on IG, and that was it. I think it was God, trying to prove something to me."

To Perez Musik's delight, ‘Hewale Lala' went on to win two prestigious awards at the recently concluded Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



He expressed gratitude for the outcome and contemplated the alternative path he could have taken.



"Imagine if I had invested this money into something God hasn't asked me to do, I'm sure I would have been so frustrated by now," he remarked, recognizing the divine intervention in his career.







