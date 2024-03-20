I almost went to the event with my mother - D-Black on 'fake' Dr UN Awards

D-Black with Dr UN

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has recounted his humorous experiences at the infamous awards event orchestrated by "Dr. UN."

In 2020, several top Ghanaian celebrities and personalities, including musician and businessman Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, also known as D-Black, were 'honoured'.



The award scheme, known as the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, a creation of Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, eventually turned out to be a scam.



Four years later, D-Black noted the red flags he saw during the event and how he almost left on multiple occasions.



He added that he almost attended the event with his mother, but he couldn't because of insufficient invitation cards.



"I almost went to that event with my mother. I didn't go with my mom because I had seven invitations, and my crew was eight people. So even my driver stayed in the car," he said.

He also recalled the official-looking invitations, the presence of dignitaries at the event, and a well-orchestrated event.



"I don't know how that guy managed. Everybody here, you would have all fallen for it. You don't see him. All you got was a solid email invitation. And they will come and drop off the cards at your office. You will see the crest and the United Nations embossment. That guy came with security, management, and everybody! Very convincing," he recalled.



Despite seeing respected individuals, D-Black humorously noted the red flags.



He reiterated that he noticed Dr UN kept making unnecessary grammatical errors despite claiming to have graduated from Harvard.



He noted the absence of the supposed Guest of Honour and the host's request for Sarkodie to assist in award distribution.

"He says he went to Harvard but kept making grammatical errors in every sentence. He says the Guest of Honour was the Minister of Information, but I didn't see him anywhere, but I saw some chiefs and Daughters of Glorious Jesus, very respectable people, so I felt secure for a while," he said.



The rapper described the surreal moment when he, along with notable figures like Sarkodie, were called up to receive their dubious honours.



"Just as I was about to leave, they called Sarkodie to receive his award. He took his, and as he was about to leave, the man told him to stay and help give out the awards.



"I wanted to leave again, and that was when my name was called. So I had to go take my award and take pictures," he said.



Reflecting on the incident, D-Black suggested that even the team behind "Dr UN" might have been duped by their leader's antics.

Watch the video below







ID/OGB



Ghana's leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.