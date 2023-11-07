I already have a campaign song for Dr. Bawumia - Diana Asamoah

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L), Gospel Musinc (R)

Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has revealed that she has prepared a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

She mentioned that the song was already completed before the NPP presidential primaries but was waiting for the winner of the elections to add their name to it.



The gospel musician shared that her campaign song is now ready as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the victor in the NPP primaries, becoming the flagbearer of the party.



Diana Asamoah is known to be affiliated with the NPP and has previously composed campaign songs for the party during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure.



During an interview with Okay FM on Monday, November 6, 2023, Diana Asamoah denied claims that she had included Dr. Bawumia's name in the song before the NPP primaries.



She expressed her strong support for the NPP and emphasized the importance of letting God guide their decisions. She confirmed that she had prepared a campaign song for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP without specifying any names.



Her plan was to use the name of the victorious candidate, which turned out to be Dr. Bawumia. She clarified that the song was not finalized before the primaries but was updated with Dr. Bawumia's name after his victory.

She added, "If it were you who won, I would have used your name for the song," addressing the show host, Abeiku Santana.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner in the NPP Primaries and was officially announced as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



The Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, made the announcement.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia secured 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



Kennedy Agyapong, his closest competitor, came in second with 71,996 votes, accounting for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto received 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender garnered 781 votes.

Party leaders and losing aspirants also made statements, emphasizing the need for unity and the pursuit of retaining political power in the 2024 elections.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



SB/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



